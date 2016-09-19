President of Kazakhstan pays visit to new school in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected the new building of school №168 in Medeuskiy district of Almaty city today.

President Nazarbayev surveyed the material and technical infrastructure of the school and its staff.



Recall that the building previously occupied by the school in Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya Street was demolished in 2008.



The new 3-storey building was built taking into account modern requirements. The school consists of six blocks and has 37 classrooms, a modernly equipped gym, a multi-media classroom, a hall and a 200-seat canteen. The language of instruction is Kazakh.