    President of Kazakhstan reappoints Adilbek Dzhaksybekov

    17:09, 19 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended the term of office of the Head of the President's Executive Office, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Akorda press-service reports.

    "By the Head of the State's Decree, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Public Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan', the powers of Dzhaksybekov Adilbek Ryskeldinovich, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, have been extended from the day of reaching the retirement age through July 26, 2022," the statement said.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
