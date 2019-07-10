  • kz
    President of Kazakhstan receives Valmont Industries CEO

    18:47, 10 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valmont Industries, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's interest in close cooperation with the international company specializing in the agricultural sector. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of adopting state-of-the-art technologies in agricultural production.



    In turn, Stephen Kaniewski shared Valmont Industries' plans for the implementation of joint projects. The American businessman expressed his hope that Kazakhstan will become a kind of bridge in the delivery of the company services to all interested organizations in Central Asia.

