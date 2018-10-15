President of Kazakhstan's Union of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers died

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Union of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers in Kazakhstan, member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Vidadi Salakhov died in Astana, the press service of the Assembly confirmed.

Vidadi Salakhov was born on December 31, 1957 in Kalbajar. He is a graduate of the Voronezh State University. In different years Vidadi Salakhov worked as a teacher of history at school No.23 in Tselinograd, as a correspondent at Prizyv, Azamat and Times newspapers. Since 2004 he was an Editor-in-Chief of Turan-Express newspaper.