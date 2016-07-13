President of Kazakhstan signed amendments to protocol on demarcation of seabed of northern part of Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on demarcation of the seabed of the northern part of the Caspian Sea for effectuation of sovereign rights for subsoil use as of July 6, 1998," the press service of the Akorda informs.

The text of the Law is published in the print media.