President of Kazakhstan signed Decree on appointment of D. Abayev Minister of Information and Communications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on appointment of Dauren Abayev Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"I decree to appoint Dauren Abayev Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan," the text of the Decree reads.

By the Decree of the Head of State Dauren Abayev was relieved of his duties of the Presidential Advisor.