President of Kazakhstan signed law on harmonization of legislation of Kazakhstan with WTO and EEU agreements
15:54, 08 June 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law "On special protection, antidumping and compensating measures applying to third countries".
The Law is aimed at harmonization of the national legislation with the agreements of the WTO and international agreements that constitute the legal framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service of the Akorda informs.
The text of the Law is published in the print media.