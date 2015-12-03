President of Kazakhstan signed Law on improvement of taxation system
20:05, 03 December 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts on the issues of taxation and customs administration", the press service of the Akorda informs.
The Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" created for implementation of five institutional reforms and for improvement of the taxation system and customs administration.
The text of the Law is published in the print media.