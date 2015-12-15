President of Kazakhstan summed up results of this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of this year at the special event dedicated to the Independence Day in Astana.

The President noted that the global economic crisis has been raging for the second year in a row. Kazakhstan was obviously affected by it as well as the other countries. "Despite these difficulties we have many memorable moments over 24 years of our independence. Тo matter what we have preserved the positive dynamics of the growth of our economy," N. Nazarbayev said.

"The second five-year phase of the industrial development of the country and "Nurly Zhol" program have already begun. 120 new enterprises totaling KZT 800 bln were established in 2015. They allowed to create 10 thousand jobs. Thousands of apartments have been commissioned this year," the president stressed.

The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan joined the WTO this year and the EEU began to operate. Besides, the country joined the top 50 leading world exporters, ranked 43 rd.

"I was also informed today that Kazakhstan moved 14 positions up in the Human Development Index. It is a great achievement for us," N. Nazarbayev emphasized.

According to him, the new generation of Kazakhstan youth is literate, mobile and creative. Thus, the first 500 students graduated Nazarbayev University this year. Nazarbayev University has reached the level of the best world educational institutions.

"Kazakhstan jointly with the IAEA established the international nuclear fuel bank in Kazakhstan. Our third Kazakhstani spaceman Aidyn Aimbetov took an orbital spaceflight in 2015," the President added.