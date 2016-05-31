President of Kazakhstan thinks it&#39;s necessary to look for alternative ways for cooperation within EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the EEU countries to look for additional ways for cooperation under the current conditions of the economic crisis, he told at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The negative things that are now happening in the world economy are a challenge for all of us, and they require more efforts from us at the EEU platform. Our commission, governments, all of us have to look for additional opportunities because the situation is really difficult. We have a rapid downfall of mutual trade now, and thus we have to find another ways for our cooperaiotn," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also stressed that cooperation allows to consolidate the resources and create favourable conditions for economic development.