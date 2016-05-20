President of Kazakhstan to take part in G-20 Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Senegal have similar opinions regarding many spheres, which allows to cooperate in the multilateral format, Nursultan Nazarbayev told after the talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall in the Akorda.

"This is the first visit of the President of Senegal to Kazakhstan. Therefore, this meeting is the beginning of our future cooperation. This visit brings us closer to the African continent. It's important not just for Kazakhstan but for the entire region. I believe that Kazakhstan and Senegal will be able to fruitfully cooperate in many spheres," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted that the two sides had an extensive exchange of opinions regarding a lot of issues including political and economic sectors.

"Kazakhstan and Senegal have similar opinions regarding many spheres. In this September Mr. Sall and I will take part in the G-20 Summit. Senegal supports Kazakhstan's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. We express our gratitude to Senegal for it," N. Nazarbayev added.