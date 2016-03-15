President of Kazakhstan to take part in SCO Summit in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to take part in the SCO Summit in Tashkent, the Head of State informed during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of foreign states in the Akorda.

"We have strong ties with Uzbekistan that have long history dating back to ancient times. We consider Uzbekistan as our strategic partner in Central Asia. The 15th sitting of the joint intergovernmental commission was held on March 11. The implementation of the reached earlier agreements shows that our relations have reached a new height. We have all the opportunities for effective integration in terms of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian issues. Besides, I think that we will arrange my trip to Tashkent where the next sitting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is scheduled to take place," N. Nazarbayev said.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov presented the Head of State a letter of credence.

Besides, ambassadors of the UN, Israel, Azerbaijan, Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.

As it was earlier reported, the SCO Summit is scheduled for June 23-24 in Tashkent.