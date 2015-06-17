President of Kazakhstan to visit Qatar in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met with his counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Astana today.

During the meeting, the sides mainly focused on bilateral cooperation. "We've discussed further deepening of political interaction as well as commercial and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation," Minister Idrissov said. "Qatar and Kazakhstan enjoy good friendly relations. Qatar sees great potential in terms of developing the investment cooperation with Kazakhstan," his colleague Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah noted. Bilateral negotiations with the delegation from the State of Qatar will continue later in the day. According to Erlan Idrissov, representatives of the Ministry of Investments and Development and Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan as well as the Baiterek National Holding are set to attend the talks. "I believe we will discuss the preparations for the upcoming visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Qatar in October," he added.