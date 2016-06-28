President of Kazakhstan to visit Serbia this year - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a visit to Serbia this year, according to Kazakh Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov.

"Kazakhstan and Serbia established the political contacts at the highest level. Last year the Serbian leader visited Kazakhstan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay a visit to Serbia this year," the Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary, Macedonia with concurrent accreditation in Serbia said at a press conference in Astana on Tuesday.



In his words, the visit is to give a new impulse to the development of bilateral relations.



"The first session of the intergovernmental commission is set to be held within the framework of the visit. Kazakhstan and Serbia are also expected to established a business council and define the most promising areas of cooperation," the diplomat elaborated.



According to him, Serbians MPs are to visit Kazakhstan this year as well.