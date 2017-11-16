President of Kazakhstan: We all want peace and stability in Myanmar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on the situation in Myanmar, Kazinform reports.

"Unfortunately, it is another flashpoint in the world. I know this situation well. We are endeavoring to provide the Rohingya people with humanitarian assistance. I know that Turkey is very much involved in that. Unfortunately, the same things happen over and over again. Resentment, intolerance. Own population supports the persecution of people for other religious commitments. (...) So what can I say? I know that many countries are working to resolve the issue in Myanmar by an internal political way. It is not the solution to the issue," the Head of State said answering the question asked by a participant of the Astana Club.

The President noted that any war, conflicts are resolved through negotiations.

"We all wish for the establishment of peace and stability in Myanmar and return of these refugees [to their homes]. And all of us need to reach a great consensus on the issue. We have one organization - the United Nations that addresses all global issues. We must maintain the authority of that organization and jointly resolve such issues as well," Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up.

Recall that the third session of the Astana Club was held in Astana on November 13, 2017. Astana Club is an international discussion platform that brought together more than 60 participants from 27 countries including prominent politicians, diplomats, political scientists, and leading experts of the largest think tanks from the US, Russia, China, India, Europe, the Middle East, as well as Central and Southeast Asia.