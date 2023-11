ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of the Kazakhstani Professional Football League (KPFL) Olzhas Abrayev has announced he is stepping down, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It is unclear whether the KPFL will accept his resignation.

Recently the KPFL has been rocked by a slew of scandals related to the Kazakhstan Football Federation and its President Yerlan Kozhagapanov putting pressure on the KPFL.