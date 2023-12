ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev arrived in Astana within his working trip.

As the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan informs, A. Atambayev will have a bilateral meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev where important issues of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation are planned to be discussed.