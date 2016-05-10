President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas: Kazakhstan is fraternal country for us (EXCLUSIVE)

AMMAN. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Jordan with concurrent accreditation to the State of Palestine Azamat Berdybay handed in credentials to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony took place in the Embassy in the State of Palestine in Amman and was attended by Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Saeb Erekat.

In his interview with Kazinform, the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas told about his vision of the prospects of regulation of the Palestinian issue and expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan.

According to Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leadership is hopeful now for the initiative of France to convene the second conference in order to restore the Palestine-Israel peaceful negotiations.

“However, the Palestinian side is concerned over construction of Israeli settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories, which in turn hinders peaceful regulation process and may undermine France’s efforts,” Mahmoud Abbas added.

“First of all, we would like to thank Kazakhstan, our fraternal country. When I name your country fraternal, I mean involvement of Kazakhstan in some of UN voting procedures in favor of settlement of the Palestine-Israel crisis. Palestinian issue is not only the problem of Palestine, but also of the all Arab and Islamic nations. Kazakhstan empathizes with us, Palestinians, and feels what we are experiencing now,” noted the Leader of Palestine.