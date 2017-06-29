President of Poland to participate in business forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Margulan Baimukhanov presented his credentials to President of Poland Andrzej Duda in the presidential palace on June 28, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting afterwards, Kazakhstani diplomat conveyed greetings and the best wishes on behalf President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



President Duda noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to Poland last August was one of the most important events in bilateral relations and gave a powerful impulse to the development of bilateral cooperation.







According to the Polish President, thanks largely to Nazarbayev's visit to Warsaw Kazakhstan and Poland were able to launch visa-free travel for Poles to Kazakhstan since January 1 and direct Warsaw-Astana flight on May 29.President Duda also commended growing bilateral economic cooperation and thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Poland's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2018-2019 as a non-permanent member.



Andrzej Duda praised Kazakhstan for hosting the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana and said Poland hopes to hold the analogous international exhibition EXPO-2022 in Łódź. He also confirmed his plans to attend the National Day of Poland at Astana EXPO-2017 in Kazakhstan in early September.



President Duda will also be visiting Astana to participate in the upcoming Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum. In this light, he expressed hope that the event in the Kazakh capital city will boost growth of bilateral economic cooperation.



