President of Serbia congratulates Kazakhstan on 25 years of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone talk with his Serbian counterpart President Tomislav Nikolić, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Serbian President extended his congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The sides discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.



Nazarbayev and Nikolić positively assessed results of the recent visit of Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić to Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.