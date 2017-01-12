President of Tajikistan appoints son as Dushanbe mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has relieved Dushanbe mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaydulloyev from office and replaced him with his eldest son, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"Ubaydulloyev has held the post for the past 15 years. President Rahmon appointed his eldest son Rustam Emomali as the new mayor of the Tajik capital. Emomali previously held the post of the Chairman of the State Agency for Financial Control and Measures against Corruption," a source at the Dushanbe city administration revealed.



Deputies of the mayor as well as heads of the city's districts were replaced as well.