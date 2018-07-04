President of Tatarstan impressed with AIFC's breakthrough solutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov was hugely impressed with solutions which will be implemented on the platform of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazinform reports.

"The solutions which have been adopted here are unheard of," President Minnikhanov said speaking at the session of the Astana Finance Days on Wednesday. "This is a serious step. I have no doubt [it will be a success], because Kazakhstan is a leader in many aspects. We learn from you and, then, put the new knowledge and expertise in our republic in practice."



During his remarks, Minnikhanov expressed his country's readiness to cooperate with AIFC.



"Tatarstan will be your active partner, and I would like to wish you success in your work. All the solutions which have been adopted are breakthrough. Good luck!" he added.



It should be noted that on the sidelines of the Astana Financial Days the AIFC and the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency inked the agreement on mutual understanding and cooperation. It was signed by AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov and Tatarstan Agency's head Taliya Minullina.



The agreement is aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation between the parties in terms of exchange of information and attraction of investments.