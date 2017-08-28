President of Turkmenistan receives Kazakh ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Orman Nurbayev, who is completing the diplomatic mission in the country, Turkmenistan Today News Agency reports.

Thanking for the time of the meeting, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the head of the state for his every possible contribution to the development of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, as well as for the benevolent support that he, as a diplomat, constantly felt in his work. As the plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan stressed, his country highly appreciates and fully supports the progressive policy pursued by the Turkmen leader and important international initiatives put forward by him.



President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the special attention given by Turkmenistan to the strengthening of friendly relations with its neighbors, including with Kazakhstan, with which our country is linked by the deep historical roots, spiritual ties, and traditions of the two fraternal peoples.

Noting with satisfaction the high level of bilateral partnership, the head of the state thanked Orman Nurbayev for his fruitful work and his significant personal contribution to the development of the Turkmen-Kazakh dialogue.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for expanding relations between the countries, successfully developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of the largest international and regional organizations. In this regard, was stressed the importance of the state visit of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Kazakhstan which was held this spring and gave a new dynamic to the interaction of the two countries across the spectrum.

The head of the state and the plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan expressed mutual confidence that fruitful interstate relations, fully meeting the interests of both countries and their fraternal peoples, would continue to develop steadily, filling with new content.



Taking this opportunity, the ambassador wished President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, all the Turkmen people great success in holding the forthcoming V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.



"I will always remember with great warmth Turkmenistan, where I worked for almost five years and was a participant of the great achievements of your country," Orman Nurbayev said, wishing President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people happiness and success in implementing all the plans and tasks.