    President of Ukraine P. Poroshenko&#39;s visit to Kazakhstan scheduled for second half of 2015

    19:48, 28 May 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine P. Poroshenko is expected to visit Kazakhstan in the second half of 2015, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov informed today.

    "N. Nazarbayev and P. Poroshenko agreed on the visit of the Ukrainian President to Kazakhstan. Initially, the visit was planned for the first part of the year, about February-March. Now, we expect this visit in the second half of the year," the minister told at the press conference in Astana.

    Tags:
    Ukraine Foreign policy Diplomacy News
