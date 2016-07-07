President of Uzbekistan: Kazakhstan will exert all necessary efforts for improving UN institutes and bodies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov sent a letter of congratulation to N. Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, the press service of the Akorda informs.

I. Karimov noted that the membership in the UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintenance of global peace and security, is a demonstration of recognition of the status of Kazakhstan in the international arena by the world community.

"I express my belief that Kazakhstan will exert all the necessary efforts for improving the UN institutes and bodies while being a member of the UN Security Council. Kazakhstan will work on increasing the role of the Organization in ensuring global stability and sustainable development," the letter reads.

The President of Uzbekistan wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health, success at work and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.