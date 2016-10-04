President offered Russian companies to join Kazakhstan’s privatization campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has offered Russian companies to join privatization of Kazakhstani enterprises.

“We are approaching a new stage of large-scale privatization in Kazakhstan. The goal of the Government is to reduce its share in economy to 15% only. We plan to sell around 800 state-owned enterprises to the total amount of $10bln by various means – from ordinary auctions to direct sale to strategic investors. I suppose that Russian companies will actively join the privatization process,” the Head of State said at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum being held as part of the 13th Kazakhstan-Russia Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum.

The President added that Kazakhstan ranks the 41st in the WB’s Doing Business ranking.

“We continue consistent modernization of our economy,” N.Nazarbayev concluded.