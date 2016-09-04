President offered to hold several G20-backed events in Astana during EXPO 2017

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Today, at Hangzhou G20 Summit, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev invited all the participating countries to attend the EXPO-2017 in Astana and offered to hold a number of events under G20 aegis during the exhibition.

"Kazakhstan actively promotes the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Paris agreements and green economy principles. Astana EXPO 2017 themed as "The Energy of Future" will also contribute to these processes. Alongside, we are establishing now the Astana International Financial Centre. I invite all the countries to actively participate in Astana EXPO during which we can hold a number of events under G20 aegis," the Head of State said.