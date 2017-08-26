President offers condolences to Russia over tragedy in Krasnodar Krai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart over the yesterday's bus accident in Krasnodar Krai that claimed lives of several people.

Nursultan Nazarbayev asked Vladimir Putin "to convey the words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased" and wished a speedy recovery to those injured as the result of the crash.