President OKs agr&#39;t with Russia on interaction in case of emergency at Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the procedures of

interaction in case of emergency while launching rockets from Baikonur cosmodrome.

The Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedures of interaction in case of emergency while launching rockets from Baikonur cosmodrome as of November 18, 1999", the Akorda's press service reports.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.