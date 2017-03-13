  • kz
    President OKs amendments on issues of Supreme Judicial Council activity

    15:43, 13 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some constitutional laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    The law is called to further improve the legislation on judicial system and the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

    President Nazarbayev also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of activity of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the AIFC.

    It is expected to bring a number of legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the amendments to the legislation on judicial system and the Astana International Financial Center.

    The texts of both laws are to be published in the press.

