    President OKs amendments to certain legislative enactments

    19:35, 21 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Enhancement of Property Rights Protection, Arbitration, the Optimization of the Judicial Caseload, and the Further Humanization of the Criminal Legislation," Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan President
