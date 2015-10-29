  • kz
    President OKs amendments to law on social protection of population

    12:56, 29 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on social protection of the population."

    The law aims at implementation of the 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan on conducting five institutional reforms regarding the optimization of the social assistance to the population, Akorda press service reports.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Law and justice News President
