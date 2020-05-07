President OKs amendments to law on taxes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On putting the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) in execution», Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

