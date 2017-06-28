President OKs concept of state policy in religious sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the decree "On approval of the Concept of the State Policy in religious sphere of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2020", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

President Nazarbayev charged the Government of Kazakhstan to map out and approve the plan based on which the concept will be implemented. The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be responsible for the implementation of the decree.