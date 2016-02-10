President ordered to allocate KZT 194.5 bln to boost implementation of infrastructure projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the enlarged sitting of the Government in the Akorda President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to allocate KZT 194.5 bln that was released due to the exchange difference for implementation of "Nurly Zhol" Program.

78 billion tenge of the amount will be sent for speeding up the implementation of infrastructure projects within "Nurly Zhol" Program in 2016. 28 billion tenge of the amount will be used for construction of 42 new schools to completely replace three-shift schools and schools that are dangerous to use by 2017.