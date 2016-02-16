President ordered to work out plan on development of Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to work out a plan on development of the Almaty airport.

Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev noted that there were two ways of development of the airport of Almaty now. The first one is all about construction a new airport. The second one is the modernization of the existing airport. Both scenarios are considered now.

"Construction of a new airport is a too long-term scenario. We need to take into account all the aspects such as the capacity, expected passenger flow, expenses, time and find the optimal variant. It might one more terminal or something else," the President said at the sitting dedicated to development of Almaty and preparation for holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017.

As the director of the Almaty airport told, there is a need for more jetways in Almaty airport and the runways also need to be repaired.

The Head of State ordered the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the city administration of Almaty to work out a plan on development of the airport of biggest city in Kazakhstan.