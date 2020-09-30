President partook in online meeting focusing on charity and volunteering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has partaken in an online meeting with the representatives of the charitable, voluntary organizations as well as the business sector, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the Head of State noted that charity and volunteering had gone state-wide and become a social norm. The President thanked each and every one who extended a helping hand to fellow-countrymen, offered clemency, and solidarity during the time of hardships.

«During the pandemic, volunteers put up a shining example of courage and dedication. Day and night, they fought the virus together with doctors and police officers,» the President said.

He also mentioned the Biz birgemiz fund initiated by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, through which thousands of people received financial support.

The President also underlined the role of people’s unity and sense of responsibility in the country’s success to stabilize the COVID-19 situation.

According to him, the promotion of volunteering and provision of support to charities and philanthropy is the country’s long-haul priority.

The Head of State also expressed confidence that the initiative to declare an International Year of Volunteers’ Mobilization voiced by him at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly would be supported and realized taking into account the huge role volunteers, charity funds played during the pandemic.

Kazakhstan is working on an act on charity that is to contain precise and effective legislative mechanisms.