President partook in sitting of Nur Otan's Faction in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev participated today in the sitting of Nur Otan Party's Faction in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Akorda press service informs.

In the course of the meeting, the Head of State proposed to nominate Nurlan Nigmatullin’s candidacy for the Majilis Speaker’s post.

“You all know Nurlan Nigmatullin. He served as Governor of Karaganda region and First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party. In recent years, he headed the Majilis of the 5th convocation. The two and a half years of his service for the Presidential Administration coincided with active political times, including the Presidential elections and election of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats. A huge political work was done. The elections were organized at a high level and got a high estimation. The nation demonstrated unity and backed us. We must work further,” said the President.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew the meeting participants’ attention to the importance of more active interaction of the Parliament with executive authorities.

“Our strategic programs must be fulfilled. Our main task is to implement 100 Specific Steps National Program on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms,” the Leader of the Nation stressed.

The Head of State thanked also B.Izmukhambetov for his service at the post of the Majilis Speaker.

“The Presidium of the Central Council of the Republican Organization of Veterans held today an extraordinary meeting. B.Izmukhambetov was elected the Chairman of the Council at this event. This organization unites many prominent figures and contributes a lot to upbringing of youth,” noted N.Nazarbayev.