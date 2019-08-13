President points out need to fulfill all social commitments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting regarding the country’s socio-economic development in January-July 2019. Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev as well as Minister of Labour and Social Protection Berdibek Saparbayev presented reports, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The participants discussed the issues of support of domestic producers,regulation of prices for staple foods and tariffs, assignment of targeted socialassistance, provision of large families with housing, as well as preparation forthe oncoming heating season and new academic year.