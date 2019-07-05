  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President presents 27 servicemen with epaulets in Nur-Sultan

    13:10, 05 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has handed today epaulets to 27 graduates of various military institutes and academies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In line with the existing tradition, I want to address the cadets of higher military educational institutions. Serve relentlessly in the name of the security of your Homeland. I wish you all splendid health and prosperity," the Head of State said after handing the epaulets.

    A few minutes earlier, the Head of State raised the nation's main flag. Both events have become a good tradition in the years of our independence and take place every year.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!