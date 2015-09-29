  • kz
    President proposed to transform ECOSOC into Global Development Council

    06:56, 29 September 2015
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested to transform the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) into the Global Development Council. He said it while delivering a speech at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

    "I propose to transform the UN Economic and Social Council into the Global Development Council. It may consist of those member-countries elected by the UN General Assembly and heads of all specialized institutions of the UN as well as the International Monetary Fund. The Council must act as a global economic regulator. The global projects to be implemented by the Council must be serve as a global economic growth point," N.Nazarbayev said.

    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
