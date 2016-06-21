President proposes N.Nigmatullin’s candidacy for Majilis Speaker’s post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev offered Nurlan Nigmatullin as a candidate to the post of the Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament's Lower Chamber (Majilis). Deputy Maira Aissina said it after a sitting of Nur Otan Faction at the Majilis.

“The Faction backed this proposition, since we had already worked with Nurlan Nigmatullin. Therefore, our Faction unanimously backed his candidacy,” said the deputy.

N.Nigmatullin’s candidacy will be approved by the deputies at a plenary session scheduled for tomorrow.

Recall that today morning, the Central Election Commission registered former Chief of the President’s Executive Office N.Nigmatullin as deputy of the Majilis.