President proposes to spend part of Bolashak programme budget on NU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposes to spend a part of Bolashak scholarship budget on training the students at Nazarbayev University.

"It is high time to spend a part of Bolashak programme's budget on teaching our students at Nazarbayev University. We need to form an efficient eco-system of partnership innovations. Young scholars offering their ideas to the world should receive scholarships and support such as consultations, startup capital and legal services," said the Head of State at the NU 3rd graduation ceremony on Saturday.





In the President's opinion, the University should train managers and teachers who will then implement the best practices at all the higher education institutions of the country.



"Our University is our strategic response to the challenges of the new global reality. It is one of the most successful projects of the country implemented in the years of independence," said the Leader of the Nation.









737 students are graduating this year from Nazarbayev University. 499 of them are bachelors, 229 are master's degree students and 9 are the first PhD degree holders. 75 graduates have finished their studies with distinction.