President puts question mark on Samruk Kazyna and KazAgro&#39;s future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev doesn't rule out the possibility that such national holdings as Samruk Kazyna, Baiterek and KazAgro may be liquidated after privatization.

The Kazakh leader threw the future of the key national holdings into question, while delivering his annual state of the nation address themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" at the Palace of Peace on Monday. According to President Nazarbayev, these holdings will be featured into the new program of privatization after which they either will be transformed into lean and mean organizations or liquidated. The Head of State stressed that the privatization process should be transparent and fair.