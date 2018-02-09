President questions the future of gas chemical complex in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The progress of construction of the integrated gas chemical complex in Atyrau was discussed today in the Government session.

In the meeting President Nazarbayev asked the Government members: "It was 2009 when I heard the report on construction of the integrated gas chemical complex. Within 9 years the cost of the project has grown from 6 to 9 billion US dollars. The completion date was moved from 2016 to 2024. So what do we have? Do we have an investor?"

Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin said "unified chemical company Samruk-Kazyna is working, and contractor works are about to start in the next month".