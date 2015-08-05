President ratified Agreement on Kyrgyzstan&#39;s EEU accession

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Ratification of the Agreement on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eursian Economic Union Treaty, Akorda reports.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty as of May 29, 2014; the Protocol on Amendments to the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty as of May 29, 2014 and some international agreements of the Eurasian Economic Union due to the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eurasian Economic Uion Treaty as of May 29,2014; as well as the Protocol on the terms and transition points on application of the Eurasian Economic Treaty dated May 29, 2014 by the Kyrgyz Republic; some international agreements of the Eurasian Economic Union and the acts of the Eurasian Economic Union structures due to the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty as of May 29, 2014."

The text of the Law is to be published.