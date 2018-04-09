  • kz
    President ratifies double taxation protocol with Belarus

    15:55, 09 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has ratified the amendments to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on double taxation, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of income and capital tax evasion of 11 April 1997."

    The text of the Law is published in the press.

     

