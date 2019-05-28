President received Accounts Committee Chairwoman Natalya Godunova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee for Control over the National Budget Utilization Natalya Godunova, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported about the work of the Accounts Committee, the state of the government audit system and the preliminary results of the current control activity.



The President pointed out the importance of proper and thorough development of design specifications and estimates and its state expert review.



At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of certain instructions on improvement of budget legislation and economic planning as well as on toughening responsibility for financial violations.