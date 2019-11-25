President received economist Olzhas Khudaibergenov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Olzhas Khudaibergenov, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed the issues of strategic planning, the efficiency of development of programme documents, reduction of bureaucratic procedures in governmental structures as well as modernization of Kazakhstan’s accumulative pension system.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested conducting a more detailed study of proposals on pressing problems of the country's economic development.