President received ENU Rector Yerlan Sydykov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Rector of the L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Y.Sydykov told the President about the ENU’s activity in the past years and its current work.

N.Nazarbayev noted the importance of training highly-qualified personnel for implementing the country’s industrial-innovative development programme.

“After moving the capital from Almaty to Astana, the authority of the ENU has grown significantly. The L.Gumilyov ENU and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University are in the avant-garde of the country’s higher education institutions,” said the President.

According to Y.Sydykov, more than 17,000 young people are pursuing their studies at the ENU to date. Most of them speak three languages, which contributes to successful academic mobility of the students.

“The University constantly improves its ranking and now stands the 345th in the world rating. Foreign tutors working at our institution and employers praise the level of training of our students. The ENU is known for high rates of employment of its graduates. The institution ranks also among the top universities of the world in Physics, according to Britain’s QS World University Rankings.

At the end of the meeting, the President commissioned a number of tasks to the ENU staff.